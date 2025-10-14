Kenyan Catholic Church Introduces New Altar Wine After Old Variety Was Sold In Local Shops

The move follows concerns that the previous altar wine, originally intended for liturgical use, had become widely available in shops, bars, and restaurants across the country, undermining its sacred purpose.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: ashlin mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kenyan Catholic Church Introduces New Altar Wine After Old Variety Was Sold In Local Shops
Kenyan Catholic Church Introduces New Altar Wine After Old Variety Was Sold In Local Shops Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Catholic Church in Kenya has introduced a new altar wine, branded as “Mass Wine,” which must carry the KCCB coat of arms and the chairman’s signature to ensure its authenticity and sacred purpose.

  •  The decision follows concerns that the previous altar wine was being sold in shops, bars, and restaurants, blurring the line between sacred and secular use.

  •  The new wine will be produced in South Africa, certified for Holy Communion, and will not be available for retail sale, safeguarding the sanctity of the Eucharist.

The Catholic Church in Kenya has introduced a new altar wine after church officials discovered that the previous variety was being sold in local shops.

Wine used for Mass in Kenya must now bear the coat of arms of the country’s bishops, the chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) announced on October 4.

“It has become common that, unfortunately, the former wine is readily available in secular outlets and bars,” said Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri.

The new wine will be produced in South Africa at Lutzvile Vineyards and will feature the coat of arms of the KCCB. It will not be available for retail sale. “This assures purity from the source,” Archbishop Muheria said.

The directive, announced on the Feast of St Francis of Assisi, brings an end to a period during which consecrated wine was found being served in bars, hotels, and supermarkets, according to BBC World.

Related Content
Related Content
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
'Wildlife Corridors' Encouraged To Support Kenya's Recovering Animal Populations

BY Associated Press

“This is the only wine to be used in Holy Mass throughout Kenya,” Archbishop Muheria told pilgrims. “The faithful should ensure that the bottle they see on the altar bears both the bishops’ insignia and the chairman’s signature. This guarantees its authenticity and sacred purpose.”

According to Kenyan Diaspora Media, the KCCB has the authority to certify certain wines as suitable for Holy Communion, specifying that sacramental wine must be made from “natural and pure grapes”. The new wine will be branded as “Mass Wine”.

Behind this decision lies both a practical and pastoral concern: the need to protect the sanctity of the Eucharist in a context where the line between the religious and the secular can sometimes blur. For years, a locally produced altar wine—originally intended solely for liturgical use—had found its way into liquor shops and restaurants, diminishing its spiritual significance.

Dial a Drink Kenya, an alcohol delivery service, currently lists two brands of altar wine for sale—one from Cyprus and another from Tanzania—priced at 2,200 and 1,799 Kenyan Shillings respectively.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hasini Perera And Samarawickrama Take Charge|167/2 (37.4)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: SA Need 277 For The Win In Lahore

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  5. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  3. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. RSS, Women, And Nation Building

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  2. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  3. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  4. László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize In Literature 2025

  5. Canadian Police Bust $400K Mail Theft Ring: Eight Indian-Origin Men Arrested in Peel Region

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs