Jay Slater Found: Spanish Police Find Body Of Missing British Teenager In Tenerife

The body of Jay Slater, a 19-year-old British teen, who went missing a month ago has been recovered. The teen's body was recovered by Spanish police on Monday after a 29 day search operation.
After conducting DNA testing on the body, police officials confirmed that the it was Slater.
As per a spokesperson from a Spanish court, the fingerprints matched that of the missing teenager from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.
"We have a positive identification and more data: fingerprint tests show that the body is that of Jay Slater and that the death was caused by trauma consistent with a fall in a rocky area," reads the official statement from the Canary Islands Higher Court of Justice.
As per Charity LBT Global, Slater's remains were found with the 19-year-old's clothes and possessions near his last known location.
Slater was last seen on June 17 after visiting an Airbnb rented by two people at the NRG music festival at Tenerife. His body was recovered on Monday.
Based on the initial reports, officials have stated that the multiple injuries on Slater's body were similar to a fall from a cliff.
As per Lucy Mae, who started the GoFundMe page for Slater, the 19-year-old “had met two people on Sunday night” and left to go to their apartment, which was “in a very secluded location."
She said that Slater left the apartment at 8 a.m. local time and and walked for half an hour, before “frantically ringing me when his phone reached 1%.”
“His last location was on an off road track, which was a 10 hour walk from his hotel," Mae added further.