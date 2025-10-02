Jane Goodall, A Primatologist Who Changed How We See Ourselves, Dies At 91

Among Goodall’s first and most dramatic findings was the use of tools by chimpanzees. In 1960, she watched a chimp modify a twig to fish for termites, a behaviour previously thought to be an exclusively human mark of intelligence. That observation challenged the concept of human exceptionalism that had shaped primatology and sparked fierce debate in scientific circles. It also forced a re-evaluation of definitions such as “tool” and “culture.” Over years in Gombe, she documented hunting, complex social alliances, grief, play and organised violence. These behaviours made clear how close we are, biologically and emotionally, to the great apes.