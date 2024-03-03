Israel's Wartime Cabinet Is Shaken By A Dispute Between Netanyahu And His Top Political Rival

A top Israeli Cabinet minister headed to Washington on Sunday for talks with US officials, sparking a rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to an Israeli official, in a sign of widening cracks in Israel's wartime government nearly five months into its war with Hamas.

The trip by Benny Gantz, a centrist political rival who joined Netanyahu's hard-line government early in the war following Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel, comes amid deep disagreements between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden over how to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and create a post-war vision for the enclave.

Talks aimed at brokering a Gaza cease-fire were underway in Egypt, but an Israeli government official said Israel did not send a delegation because Netanyahu has not received an answer from Hamas on two questions. According to Israeli media, they are a list of live hostages and the number of Palestinian prisoners Hamas seeks in exchange for each hostage.