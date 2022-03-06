Israeli To Continue Diplomatic Effort In Ukraine Crisis: PM Naftali Bennett

Israel's prime minister says his country will continue to assist in finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, even if the chances for success are few.



Naftali Bennett spoke Sunday to a meeting of his Cabinet, hours after he returned from a surprise meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the two discussed the war with Ukraine.



He then travelled to Germany where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



Bennett revealed no details from his talks with Putin, but called the country's mediation efforts “our moral duty.”



Earlier, his office said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone Sunday morning, the third such call between the two leaders over the past day.



Bennett also told his Cabinet Israel was readying for a wave of Jewish immigration from Ukraine.



Israel is also preparing to allow entry to a small number of non-Jewish Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.



Israel is one of the few countries that has good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine.