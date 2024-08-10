International

Israel-Gaza War: More Than 100 Killed In School Attack As Frustrated Mediators Call For Ceasefire

More than 100 people have been killed following an Israeli attack on a school in the centre of Gaza City.

Gaza war
Israel Gaza War | Photo: AP
info_icon

More than 100 people have been killed following an Israeli attack on a school in the centre of Gaza City. The Gaza Health Ministry has stated that the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has caused at least 39,699 deaths so far.

"Forty martyrs and dozens wounded after the Israeli bombing of the Al-Tabin school in the Al-Sahaba area in Gaza City," agency spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a post on Telegram. Basal described the incident as "a horrific massacre", with some bodies catching fire.

"The crews are trying to control the fire to retrieve the bodies of the martyrs and rescue the wounded," he said. 

Gaza’s Government Media Office has released a statement following an Israeli attack on a school in Gaza City.

Read the statement in full below:

“The Israeli occupation army commits a massacre inside the al-Tabin School in Gaza City, which claimed the lives of more than 100 martyrs and dozens of injuries. This clearly comes within the framework of the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people.

The occupation army directly bombed the displaced people while they were performing the dawn prayer, and this caused the number of martyrs to rise rapidly.

Due to the horror of the massacre and the large number of martyrs, medical teams, civil defence, and relief and emergency teams have not been able to recover the bodies of all the martyrs so far.

We condemn in the strongest terms the occupation’s perpetration of this horrific massacre, and we call on the whole world to condemn it. We hold the Israeli occupation and the American administration fully responsible for this massacre.

We call on the international community and international organisations to put pressure on the occupation to stop the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against civilians and displaced persons in the Gaza Strip and to stop the cascade of blood flowing in the Gaza Strip.”

(Source: Al Jazeera)

Frustrated Mediators Call On Israel, Hamas To Resume Gaza Talks

Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar jointly demanded Israel and Hamas return to stalled talks on the war in Gaza next week, saying that “only the details” of carrying out a cease-fire and hostage release remain to be negotiated. “There is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay,” they said in a joint statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday, “Pursuant to the proposal by the US and the mediators, Israel will — on 15 August — send the negotiations team to a place to be determined in order to finalise the details of the implementation of the framework agreement.”

US officials have said they believe Hamas can resume negotiations despite the July 31 assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who had been presiding over the talks for Hamas.

(With AP Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  2. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
  3. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  4. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: Ahead Of PM's Visit, Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Landslide Victims
  2. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Gandhi Thanks PM Modi For His Firsthand Visit, Says ‘Good Decision’
  3. Memories Of Grandma's Tales And The Changing Climate Of Himachal
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Opposition Likely To Bring Notice To Remove Jadgeep Dhankhar As Vice President: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting
  2. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  3. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  4. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  5. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
  2. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  3. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  4. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  5. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
  2. Israel-Gaza War: More Than 100 Killed In School Attack As Frustrated Mediators Call For Ceasefire
  3. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  4. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  5. Iran Latest: Order By Supreme Leader To ‘Harshly Punish’ Israel Will Be Implemented, Says IRGC
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Diksha Eye Fightback; Reetika Hooda in Wrestling Action