Israel-Gaza War: More Than 100 Killed In School Attack As Frustrated Mediators Call For Ceasefire

More than 100 people have been killed following an Israeli attack on a school in the centre of Gaza City. The Gaza Health Ministry has stated that the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has caused at least 39,699 deaths so far.
"Forty martyrs and dozens wounded after the Israeli bombing of the Al-Tabin school in the Al-Sahaba area in Gaza City," agency spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a post on Telegram. Basal described the incident as "a horrific massacre", with some bodies catching fire.
"The crews are trying to control the fire to retrieve the bodies of the martyrs and rescue the wounded," he said.
Gaza’s Government Media Office has released a statement following an Israeli attack on a school in Gaza City.
Read the statement in full below:
“The Israeli occupation army commits a massacre inside the al-Tabin School in Gaza City, which claimed the lives of more than 100 martyrs and dozens of injuries. This clearly comes within the framework of the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people.
The occupation army directly bombed the displaced people while they were performing the dawn prayer, and this caused the number of martyrs to rise rapidly.
Due to the horror of the massacre and the large number of martyrs, medical teams, civil defence, and relief and emergency teams have not been able to recover the bodies of all the martyrs so far.
We condemn in the strongest terms the occupation’s perpetration of this horrific massacre, and we call on the whole world to condemn it. We hold the Israeli occupation and the American administration fully responsible for this massacre.
We call on the international community and international organisations to put pressure on the occupation to stop the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against civilians and displaced persons in the Gaza Strip and to stop the cascade of blood flowing in the Gaza Strip.”
(Source: Al Jazeera)
Frustrated Mediators Call On Israel, Hamas To Resume Gaza Talks
Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar jointly demanded Israel and Hamas return to stalled talks on the war in Gaza next week, saying that “only the details” of carrying out a cease-fire and hostage release remain to be negotiated. “There is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay,” they said in a joint statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday, “Pursuant to the proposal by the US and the mediators, Israel will — on 15 August — send the negotiations team to a place to be determined in order to finalise the details of the implementation of the framework agreement.”
US officials have said they believe Hamas can resume negotiations despite the July 31 assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who had been presiding over the talks for Hamas.
(With AP Inputs)