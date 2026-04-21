Iraq Syria Border Crossing Reopens After More Than A Decade

Rabia Yarubiyah crossing in Nineveh province resumes operations on April 20 2026 to boost fuel oil exports and revive trade amid disruptions in Gulf shipping following the Iran war

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Iraq Syria Border Crossing Reopens After More Than A Decade
Iraq Syria Border Crossing Reopens After More Than A Decade
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Summary of this article

  • Iraq has reopened the Rabia border crossing with Syria known as Yarubiyah on the Syrian side after more than a decade of closure due to security concerns stemming from the Syrian civil war and the rise of ISIS in 2014.

  • The reopening aims to accelerate overland fuel oil exports from Iraq through Syria while restoring commercial trade and passenger movement that had been halted for years.

  • Officials say the crossing will relieve pressure on the existing al Waleed route and support broader economic ties between the two countries now that all major Iraq Syria border points are operational again.

A key border crossing between Iraq and Syria reopened on Monday for the first time in more than a decade, raising hopes for stronger trade, fuel oil exports and regional connectivity.

The Rabia crossing in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, known as Yarubiyah on the Syrian side, resumed operations after being closed since the early years of the Syrian civil war and the subsequent takeover by ISIS militants in 2014. Iraqi border officials, including the head of the Border Ports Commission, oversaw final preparations and rehabilitation work on the Iraqi side.

The move comes at a time when Gulf shipping routes have faced disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, making overland routes through Syria increasingly important for Iraqi fuel oil exports. Officials highlighted that the reopening will help ease bottlenecks at the sole previously operational crossing, al Waleed, and facilitate the movement of goods, trucks and travellers.

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Iraqi authorities have described the development as a significant step toward normalising economic relations with Syria. The crossing is expected to operate round the clock and will support transit, commercial trade and the export of Iraqi oil products. Local workers in Nineveh province are also set to benefit from renewed activity at the border.

With the reopening of Rabia Yarubiyah, all three main border crossings between Iraq and Syria are now functional, marking a notable improvement in bilateral ties after years of conflict and instability that had severed direct overland links.

Syrian and Iraqi officials had coordinated on technical and security arrangements in recent weeks to ensure smooth resumption of traffic. The first trucks and goods are expected to begin crossing in the coming days.

The development is being seen as a positive signal for post conflict recovery in the region, offering an alternative trade corridor at a time when maritime routes remain uncertain due to tensions in West Asia.

Authorities on both sides have assured that security measures are in place to prevent any misuse of the crossing while prioritising economic and humanitarian benefits for local communities.

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