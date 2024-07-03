Indonesia: Python Swallows Woman, Body Found Inside Its Belly Later | Here's What Happened

A woman in central Indonesia was found dead inside the bell of a snake after it swallowed her whole, marking the second python killing in the the province within a month.
The 36-year-old victim, Siriati, had gone missing after she left her house to buy medicines for her sick child on Tuesday morning, officials said, resulting in the launch of a search operation.
Her husband -- Adiansa -- found her slippers and pants on the ground near their house -- around 500 metres away -- in South Sulawesi province's Siteba village.
A local police chief Idul told AFP, "Shortly after that, he spotted a snake, about 10 metres from the path. The snake was still alive."
Meanwhile, village secretary Iyang said that the woman's husband grew suspicious after seeing the pythons belly, which was seemingly "very large". He then called for the villagers help, who all then cut open its stomach, only to find the woman's body.
Last month as well, a woman's body was found inside the belly of a reticulated python in Kalempang village of the same South Sulawesi province.
The 45-year-old Farida was discovered by her husband and the villagers inside the 16-feet-long python. In this case as well, her husband "found her belongings", prompting the villagers to search the area.
They cut open the python's stomach upon finding it and what they saw at first glance was Farida's head. She was fully clothes inside the snake, AFP reported.
Though such incidents are extremely rare, several people have died in Indonesia in the recent years in python killing.
Last year as well, in this very province, an eight-metre python was found strangling and eating one of the farmers of the village.