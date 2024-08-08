International

Indonesia: 5 Dead, 15 Injured After Tanker Ship Catches Fire Off Bali Island

The tanker Elisabeth with 21 crew on board caught fire at Gili Tepekong in Bali's Karangasem district while traveling to West Nusa Tenggara province, police said.

indonesia tanker fire
Indonesia: 5 Dead, 15 Injured After Tanker Ship Catches Fire Off Bali Island | Photo: AP
A tanker ship caught fire Wednesday off Indonesia's Bali island, leaving five crew members dead and 15 others injured, officials said.

A crew member said that when the tanker neared Gili Tepekong, an explosion occurred near the crew's living area. The chief officer found the helmsman lying on the deck with burns on his body, Karangasem police Chief Nengah Sadiarta said.

The tanker stopped moving and then a second explosion occurred, he said.

“After checking, it was found that there was a fire in the engine room. The crew gathered at the muster station, but there were five people who did not join and were found dead,” Sadiarta said.

Three crew members suffered serious burns and 12 others were being treated for minor injuries, he said. The captain was reported to be safe.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

