Indonesia Flash Floods: 13 Dead After Floods, Heavy Rain In North Maluku; Residents Asked To Be Alert

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Indonesia's North Malaku province have killed at least 13 people and injured two. The flash floods struck the eastern Ternate Island on Sunday.
Following the flash floods, Indonesia's national agency for disaster - National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB) have urged residents in the area to be on alert and stay on guard for more rains.
Citing weather forecasts, BNPB has predicted more rainfall for the eastern Island.
As per the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency says high-intensity rain is still possible in the Ternate City area and its surroundings in the coming days.
"We urge people to remain vigilant and follow directions from authorities on potential subsequent floods," stated Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the disaster agency.
As per an AP report, the floods cut off the main road and access to the village of Rua in the province, which is the worst impacted area. The flash floods and heavy rains have buried dozens of houses and buildings under the mud
Muhari further added that rescue teams have been deployed to evacuate the residents in the area. Furthermore, search and rescue teams have been deployed to fund those missing and the bodies of the dead.
Earlier this year in May, devastating floods in the West Sumatra province of Indonesia killed around over 60 people. The heavy floods displaced around 4,000 people and damaged at least 521 houses, 31,985 hectares of land including rice fields, 19 bridges and roads in three districts and one town.