Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Indian Women Wrestlers Win 4 Gold, 1 Bronze At Asian U-17 Wrestling Championship

Asian U-17 Wrestling Championship has witnessed the glorious victory of Indian women wrestlers with 4 gold, 1 bronze medals.

Indian Women Wrestlers Win 4 Gold, 1 Bronze At Asian U-17 Wrestling Championship
Asian Wrestling Championship (Representational Image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 10:13 pm

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Indian cadet women wrestlers clinched four gold and a bronze at the under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.


Mushkan (40kg), Shruti (46kg), Reena (53kg) and Savita (61kg) won the gold medal, while Mansi Bhadana (69 kg) secured a bronze medal at the competition.


In Greco Roman, Ronit Sharma (48 kg) claimed the yellow metal, while Pradeep Singh (110 kg) and Mohit Khokar (80 kg) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.  


The remaining bouts in five weight categories of women wrestling and three weight categories of free style will be held on Tuesday. 


The tournament will conclude on June 26.

Tags

International Five Weight Categories Asian Wrestling Championship Greco Roman Bishkek Kyrgyzstan The Indian Cadet Women Wrestlers Bronze Medals Gold Metal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming