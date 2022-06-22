Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Indian Origin Man In US Pronounced Dead After Sustaining A Gunshot Wound

A 25 year old Indian Origin man sustained fatal injuries in the US state of Maryland.

Police investigating Associated Press (AP)

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 2:46 pm

 A 25-year-old man of Indian-origin, who was found injured inside a Sports Utility Vehicle after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head has died, according to authorities in the US state of Maryland.


 The person identified as Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV, news portal  wmar2news.com reported on Monday.  


 About 4:30 am on Monday, Maryland Transportation Authority Police were summoned to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit.  


 Nakka was immediately rushed to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Centre, where he was pronounced dead a little later, the report said.  

 Baltimore police have launched a homicide investigation following Nakka’s death, it added.  


 Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear.  


 Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the US.


 Guns kill more than 38,000 people and cause nearly 85,000 injuries each year, according to the American Public Health Association.

