India, UAE To Review Trade Pact, Tax Treaty, And Banking Cooperation During Two-Day Visit

- India and the UAE will hold talks on September 18-19 to review the CEPA trade pact, Double Taxation Treaty, and central bank matters.

- Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair the 13th High Level Joint Task Force on Investments and meet top business leaders.

- Bilateral trade has nearly doubled to USD 83.7 billion since CEPA’s launch in 2022, with both nations targeting USD 100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.