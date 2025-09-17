India, UAE To Review Trade Pact, Tax Treaty, And Banking Cooperation During Two-Day Visit

According to the commerce ministry, discussions will also explore investment opportunities in priority areas such as maritime and space.

The UAE remains India’s seventh-largest investor, contributing USD 24 billion in FDI between April 2000 and June 2025. Photo: File photo
- India and the UAE will hold talks on September 18-19 to review the CEPA trade pact, Double Taxation Treaty, and central bank matters.

- Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair the 13th High Level Joint Task Force on Investments and meet top business leaders.

- Bilateral trade has nearly doubled to USD 83.7 billion since CEPA’s launch in 2022, with both nations targeting USD 100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.

India and the United Arab Emirates will hold high-level talks on September 18-19 to review progress on key economic agreements, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Double Taxation Treaty, and central bank cooperation.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair the 13th India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI) in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

According to the commerce ministry, discussions will also explore investment opportunities in priority areas such as maritime and space. Goyal will further co-chair the UAE-India Business Council round-table with UAE’s Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and meet CEOs of major companies from both nations.

The HLJTFI, set up in 2013, has played a key role in resolving investor concerns and promoting bilateral investments. Its last meeting in Mumbai in October 2024 resulted in the ratification of the Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Since CEPA came into effect in May 2022, bilateral trade has almost doubled, reaching USD 83.7 billion in 2023-24. Both countries are aiming to raise non-oil trade to USD 100 billion by 2030. The UAE remains India’s seventh-largest investor, contributing USD 24 billion in FDI between April 2000 and June 2025.

