India warned Pakistan of possible flooding in the Tawi River via its High Commission in Islamabad.
The alert comes as the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
Pakistan’s NDMA forecasts heavy rain until August 30; earlier monsoon spells left 788 dead and 1,018 injured.
India has informed Pakistan about the risk of flooding in the Tawi River in Jammu, The News reported on Monday, at a time when the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains suspended following the April Pahalgam terror attack.
According to PTI, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday. The paper said this was the first formal communication of its kind since the Pakistan-India confrontation in May.
PTI reported that neither government has confirmed the development publicly. Normally, such warnings are exchanged through the Indus Water Commissioners, but the paper, citing official sources, said India sent the message directly.
On the basis of the information shared, Pakistani authorities have issued advisories in vulnerable areas, reported PTI.
The step comes against the backdrop of India’s decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty “in abeyance” after the 22 April Pahalgam attack. Brokered by the World Bank, the treaty governs the use and distribution of the Indus River system and its tributaries between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country until 30 August. According to PTI, the NDMA said the new weather system follows earlier monsoon spells from 26 June to 20 August, which left 788 people dead and 1,018 injured as of Saturday.
(With inputs from PTI)