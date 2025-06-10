Fresh Demand For Compensation For Indus Water Treaty Losses In Jammu And Kashmir

PDP has, however, reacted sharply over what it termed the J&K Chief Minister’s call to revive the Tulbul Navigation project, describing the move as unfortunate. “At a time when both countries (India and Pakistan) have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war, with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction, and immense suffering, such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative. Our people deserve peace as much as anyone else in the country. Weaponising something as essential and life-giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalising what should remain a bilateral matter,” Mufti said in her social media post slamming the NC for handing over power projects to the Central government.