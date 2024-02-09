In Photos: Volcano In Iceland’s Grindavik Erupts Again, Spews Jets Of Lava Into The Sky

Aerial view of the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland. Iceland’s Meteorological Office says a volcano is erupting in the southwestern part of the country, north of a nearby settlement. The eruption of the Sylingarfell volcano began at 6 a.m. local time on Thursday, soon after an intense burst of seismic activity.
People look at the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland.
A view of the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland.
Houses can be seen above the lava flow caused by January's volcanic eruption in the town of Grindavik, Iceland.
Steam rises from fissures in the roads damaged during January's volcanic eruption in the town of Grindavik, Iceland.
A road sign signals the entrance to the town of Grindavik, Iceland. The town was damaged and left largely empty after the volcanic eruption of Jan. 2024.
An aerial view of a fissure in the road damaged during January's volcanic eruption in the town of Grindavik, Iceland.
The lava field produced during January's volcanic eruption steams in the foreground in front of the town of Grindavik, Iceland.