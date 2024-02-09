International

In Photos: Volcano In Iceland’s Grindavik Erupts Again, Spews Jets Of Lava Into The Sky

On Thursday, a volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the third time since December, prompting evacuation of the renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

February 9, 2024

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: Almannavarnir via AP

Aerial view of the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland. Iceland’s Meteorological Office says a volcano is erupting in the southwestern part of the country, north of a nearby settlement. The eruption of the Sylingarfell volcano began at 6 a.m. local time on Thursday, soon after an intense burst of seismic activity.

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: Almannavarnir via AP

Aerial view of the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: AP/Marco Di Marco

People look at the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: AP/Marco Di Marco

A view of the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: AP/Marco Di Marco

Houses can be seen above the lava flow caused by January's volcanic eruption in the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: AP/Marco Di Marco

Steam rises from fissures in the roads damaged during January's volcanic eruption in the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: AP/Marco Di Marco

A road sign signals the entrance to the town of Grindavik, Iceland. The town was damaged and left largely empty after the volcanic eruption of Jan. 2024.

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: AP/Marco Di Marco

An aerial view of a fissure in the road damaged during January's volcanic eruption in the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano Sylingarfell | Photo: AP/Marco Di Marco

The lava field produced during January's volcanic eruption steams in the foreground in front of the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

