Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Hong Kong To Vaccinate 3-Year-Olds Amid New COVID-19 Surge

Hong Kong schools extended a suspension of in-class teaching for two weeks to March 6.

Hong Kong To Vaccinate 3-Year-Olds Amid New COVID-19 Surge
Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 9:50 pm

Hong Kong plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The announcement late Sunday came ahead of another surge in cases. The city reported a record 2,071 new cases on Monday, with that number expected to double the next day with more than 4,500 preliminary positives identified.

Hong Kong schools extended a suspension of in-class teaching for two weeks to March 6. The wave blamed on the omicron variant has already prompted new restrictions limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables and to hair salons to get haircuts.

Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have already banned public dining after 6 p.m. Only vaccinated people will be permitted in shopping malls and supermarkets, while places of worship, hair salons and other businesses have been ordered to close. Immunisations using Chinese maker Sinovac's vaccine for children aged 3 and above will start being administered on Tuesday. Previously, the age limit was 5 years old. Hong Kong has fully vaccinated 73% of its eligible population, not including children.

Related stories

Sweden Recommends Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose To Older People

Singapore Health Minister Says 15,000-20,000 COVID-19 Cases Within Expectation

Over 70 Per Cent Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Mandaviya

With a population of about 7.5 million, Hong Kong currently has more than 7,000 people being treated for COVID-19 or awaiting admission to hospitals. Hong Kong has adopted mainland China's “zero tolerance" approach to dealing with the pandemic that requires quarantines, mask mandates, case tracing and lockdowns of buildings, neighborhoods and entire cities, even when only a few cases are detected.

Beijing officials and Chinese state media say adopting a “living with the virus” policy as some countries have done would overwhelm Hong Kong's medical system. The city has as recorded more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases and about 220 deaths from the virus.

With AP Inputs

Tags

International COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Rising Covid-19 Cases Full Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Hong Kong
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Prince Charles' Wife Camilla Tests Positive For COVID-19

Prince Charles' Wife Camilla Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sweden Recommends Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose To Older People

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Love Goes Around The World

Jaishankar Lauds Indian Community's Key Role In Shaping Positive Image In Australia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring