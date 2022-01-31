Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Gunmen Kill Christian Priest In Pakistan, Police Describe As 'Terrorist Attack'

In the latest of attacks on minorities in Pakistan, 2 Christian priests were shot dead while returning home from the Sunday Mass in Peshawar.

Gunmen Kill Christian Priest In Pakistan, Police Describe As 'Terrorist Attack'
Pakistan's Christian minority has often been targeted by extremists in recent years. - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 2:27 pm

A Christian priest was shot dead and another wounded by unidentified gunmen who opened fire on them as they were returning home from Sunday mass in Pakistan's northwestern Peshawar city, police said, describing it as a "terrorist act".

Bishop William Siraj was shot multiple times and died on the spot, while Father Naeem Patrick was wounded in the attack that took place near Ring Road within Gulbahar police station limits, police said.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and started the search operation. A strict security has been made at the entry and exit points to nab the culprits.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest on Pakistan's small Christian minority that has often been targeted by militants in recent years.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan said that there were two attackers involved in the attack. 

"A comprehensive investigation has been launched," he said, adding that it was a "terrorist act".

"We are determined to protect minorities," he said, adding that a team consisting of officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Peshawar police had been formed to probe the case.

Police said they were reviewing the CCTV footage to locate the attackers, who escaped on motorcycles.

"Evidence is being collected from the scene of the crime and CCTV cameras are also being checked," police said in a statement.

"William Siraj was a padre at a church within Chamkani police station limits," it said.

The body had been shifted to the hospital for conducting an autopsy while further investigation was underway, it added.

A spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital said that the injured priest was discharged after being provided medical treatment for minor injuries.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, condemned the attack on the Christian priests.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has condemned the attack and directed the police to take necessary steps for arresting the attackers.

The perpetrators would not be able to escape the clutches of the law, he added.

Khan also ordered the best medicare facilities for the injured Father. The angry protestors blocked the ring road protesting killing of the bishop.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority.

Tags

International Minority & Religious Minority Persecution Pakistan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

More Than 100 Ex-Afghan Forces, Aides Killed Since Taliban Takeover: UN

More Than 100 Ex-Afghan Forces, Aides Killed Since Taliban Takeover: UN

North Korea Confirms Missile Test Of Missile With Capability To Strike US' Guam

UAE Intercepts Missile From Yemen During Israeli President's Visit

A Year Since Democracy Died In Myanmar

Pakistan Eyes Additional $3 Billion Loan From China

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island