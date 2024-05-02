Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees

Google has reportedly laid off at least 200 employees who were part of its 'core' team just ahead of its blowout first-quarter earnings report on April 25. the tech giant will also move some roles to India and Mexico, a CNBC report said.
The fresh layoffs come two days after Google fired employees from its Flutter, Dart, and Python teams just weeks before its annual developer conference.
At least 50 of the positions removed were in engineering at the company's offices in Sunnyvale, California, the report claimed.
Announcing the layoffs, vice president of Google Developer Ecosystem Asim Husain said in a mail, "We intend to maintain our current global footprint while also expanding in high-growth global workforce locations so that we can operate closer to our partners and developer communities," the email by Husain read."
The mail was sent last week. Husain reportedly also also spoke at a town hall and told employees that this was the biggest planned reduction for his team this year.
As per information mentioned in Google's website, the 'core' team is responsible for building the technical foundation behind the company's flagship products.
The team is responsible for underlying design elements, developer platforms, product components, and infrastructure at Google.
Earlier this month, Google also reportedly sacked 28 employees after they protested a $1.2 billion deal with the Israeli government. The employees were protesting Project Nimbus, which a joint contract with Amazon to provide the Israeli government with cloud services and artificial intelligence technology.
The protests were led by the organisation - No Tech For Apartheid - on Tuesday across Google offices in New York, Seattle and Sunnyvale, California. In New York and California, the protestors staged a 10-hour sit-in.