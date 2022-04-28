Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Germany Top Buyer Of Russia’s Fuel Since Ukraine War: Report

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in its report has calculated that Russia earned 63 billion euros (USD66.5 billion) from fossil fuel exports since Ukraine war.

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 9:29 am

Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months since the start of the war in Ukraine, an independent research group said Thursday.

A study published  by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculates that Russia earned 63 billion euros (USD66.5 billion) from fossil fuel exports since February 24, the date Russian troops attacked Ukraine.

Using data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines and estimates based on historical monthly trade, the researchers reckoned Germany alone paid Russia about 9.1 billion euros for fossil fuel deliveries in the first two months of the war.

Claudia Kemfert, a senior energy expert at the German Institute for Economic Research who was not involved in the study, said the figures were plausible given the recent sharp increase in prices for fossil fuels. Last year Germany paid about 100 billion euros in total for imports of oil, coal and gas — a quarter of which went to Russia, she said.

The German government said it couldn't comment on estimates and declined to provide any figures of its own, saying these would need to come from companies that procure the coal, oil and gas.

Germany has faced strong criticism for its reliance on Russia fossil fuels despite warnings from allies that this could endanger its own and European security. Then-Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed back last year against U.S. efforts to sanction a Russian gas pipeline to Germany, a decision strongly backed by her successor, Olaf Scholz, whose Social Democratic Party have long advocated energy cooperation with Russia.

The pipeline was only frozen by Scholz's new center-left government shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has since scrambled to find alternative energy supplies, particularly for Russian natural gas, which now accounts for 35% of Germany's total imports.

Kemfert said a recent pledge by the German government to produce electricity only from renewable sources by 2035 was welcome.

"But as long as Germany continues to buy fossil fuels, whether from Russia or other autocracies, it undermines both its own credibility and its energy security,” she said.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, which is based in Finland and funded through grants and research contracts, said the second biggest importer of Russia fossil fuels in the two months since the outbreak of war was Italy (6.9 billion euros), followed by China (6.7 billion euros).

As a whole, the European Union accounted for 71% of Russia's total income from oil, gas and coal, worth approximately 44 billion euros, it said.
 

