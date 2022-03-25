Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Female Foreign Ministers Urge Taliban To Reverse Decision On Afghan Girls Education

Foreign ministers of Albania, Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Iceland, Kosovo, Malawi, Mongolia, New Zealand, Sweden, Tonga and Britain in a joint statement urged Taliban to reconsider its ban on girl education after secondary level.

Female Foreign Ministers Urge Taliban To Reverse Decision On Afghan Girls Education
Afghan students leave school classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 7:25 pm

Female foreign ministers from 16 countries around the world said Friday they are “deeply disappointed” that Afghan girls are being denied access to secondary schools and called on the Taliban to reverse their decision.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers unexpectedly decided against reopening schools on Wednesday to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. So far, they have refused to explain the sudden decision.

 "As women and as foreign ministers, we are deeply disappointed and concerned that girls in Afghanistan are being denied access to secondary schools this spring," the foreign ministers of Albania, Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Iceland, Kosovo, Malawi, Mongolia, New Zealand, Sweden, Tonga and Britain said in a joint statement.

Related stories

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits Afghanistan To Meet Taliban

Taliban Break Promise On Higher Education For Afghan Girls

Journalist Danish Siddiqui's Parents File Case Against Taliban For His Killing In Afghanistan

They said the decision “is particularly disturbing as we repeatedly heard their commitments to open all schools for all children”.

“We call upon the Taliban to reverse their recent decision and to grant equal access to all levels of education, in all provinces of the country," they added.

The world has been reluctant to officially recognise Afghanistan's new rulers, concerned the Taliban would impose similar harsh measures and restrictions — particularly limiting women's rights to education and work — as when they previously ruled the country in the late 1990s.

The ministers said they “watch closely whether the Taliban deliver on their assurances”. “We will measure them by their actions, not by their words,” they said. “The scope and extent of our countries' engagement in Afghanistan beyond humanitarian assistance will be tied to their achievements in this regard.”

They said access to education is a human right to which every girl and woman as entitled, and that “no country can afford to not take advantage of the potential and talent of its entire people”.
 

Tags

International Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Women Education Albania Andorra Australia Belgium Bosnia Canada Estonia Germany Iceland Kosovo Malawi Mongolia New Zealand Sweden Tonga Britain
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup