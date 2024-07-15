International

'Exactly 48 Yrs Ago...': ISKCON Spokesperson Says Lord Jagannath 'Returned Favour' By Saving Trump

Donald Trump received a gunshot wound in his right ear after a 20-year-old gunman fired multiple shots at Trump, 78, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

An image has been doing the rounds showing the bullet that hit Donalt Trumps ears during a rally on Saturday
X/@MattWallace888 Photo: An image has been doing the rounds showing the bullet that hit Donalt Trump's ears during a rally on Saturday
Day after former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally, a spokesperson of ISKCON said linked Trump's escape from the attack as a favour returned by Lord Jagannath to something the Republican did 48 years ago.

Moments after he was shot at Pennsylvania, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential candidate in the November 5 election was seen with blood on his ear and cheek as he was rushed off the stage.

Calling Trump's miraculous escape from the attack a "divine intervention", International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) spokesperson Radharamn Das said in a post on microblogging platform X that exactly 48 years ago, "Donald Trump saved the Jagannath Rathayatra festival."

"Today, as the world celebrates the Jagannath Rathayatra festival again, Trump was attacked, and Jagannath returned the favor by saving him," Radharamn Das said.

In July 1976, Donald Trump helped ISKCON devotees organize Rathayatra by providing his train yard for the construction of the raths for free.

Today, as the world celebrates the 9-day Jagannath Rathayatra festival, this terrible attack on him and his narrow escape show Jagannath's intervention.

The first chariot procession of the Lord of the Universe Mahaprabhu Jagannath kicked off on the streets of NYC in 1976, with assistance from the then 30-year-old emerging real-estate mogul in United States of America – Donald Trump.

What Happened 48 Years Ago?

Nearly 48 years ago, when the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was planning to organize the first Rath Yatra in New York City, "challenges were galore", Radharamn said in his post.

He said that after the miraculous grant of parade permit at the Fifth Avenue, finding a huge empty site where chariots could be built was a difficult task they were facing. "They knocked at the doors of every person possible, but in vain. It was then that the former US president Donald Trump emerged as a ray of hope for the Krishna devotees," he said.

"With ISKCON celebrating its 10th birthday in 1976, devotees in NYC were planning the first big Rath Yatra there. We had permission to use the Fifth Avenue, which in fact is a big deal. But we needed an empty site close to the starting point of the parade route, to build the massive wooden carts. Everyone we asked said NO. They were concerned about insurance risks etc, which is understandable," he added.

'DONALD TRUMP'S YES'

Radharamn Das added that when hopes of devotees were nearly shattered when they could not find a venue to start the parade from, someone told them that Donald Trump had purchased the old railway yard.

"Desperation of devotees reached peak, hopes were nearly shattered. Almost all the firm owners who were approached reportedly said they were in the process of selling the property at the Pennsylvania rail yard, which was marked as the perfect location for cart making. A few days later, someone told them that Donald Trump had purchased the old railway yard. But still there were concerns as a dozen other landlords they had asked for had already said no, and ‘why would Trump be any different?" he said in the post.

"Nevertheless, the devotees went to his office with a big basket of Maha Prasadam and a presentation package. His secretary took it but warned the devotees, He never agrees to this kind of thing. You can ask but he is going to say NO," Radharamn Das said.

Three days later, Trump’s secretary called up the devotees saying, "I don't know what happened but he read your letter, took a bit of the food you left, and immediately said Sure, why not?"

Radharamn Das in the post further said: The secretary then said, "Come on down and get his signed letter of permission.” Yes, Trump had signed the papers giving permission to use the open rail yards for construction of Rath Yatra carts."

Like other corporate company owners, Trump also could have easily rejected the proposal, Radharamn Das said in the post. "Devotees thought the Police chief was no exception either. Why they didn’t say no, still is a question unanswered, as devotees cite it as a blessing of Lord Jagannath," he added.

