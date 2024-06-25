European Union Begins Accession Talks With Ukraine, Moldova; Zelenskyy Hails 'Historic Day'

International

Both Eastern European countries applied for EU memberships days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Two years later, the regional bloc is now working towards paving the way to welcome two new members.

European Union has formally started the accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. Both Eastern European countries applied for EU memberships days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Two years later, the regional bloc is now working towards paving the way to welcome two new members.

Taking to social media platform X, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the "historic day".

"When we signed the application for EU membership on the fifth day of the full-scale war, many said it was nothing but a dream. But we made this dream a reality. We achieved this, persuaded, and dispelled every doubt," stated the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyy further added that Ukraine has met all the conditions required by the EU to become a member.

"The determination (of the people) has worked, that has not failed Ukraine and all of Europe, and that proves that all Ukrainians together, all Europeans together, are capable of realizing even the biggest dreams – capable of winning," Zelenskyy added further.

After talks with Ukraine were kicked off, EU officials also began the talks with Moldova.

Speaking to the Financial Times, European Council President Charles Michel has said that Ukraine and Moldova were “embarking on a true transformation into full EU membership — a proud moment for both nations and a strategic step for the EU”.

While the beginning of the accession talks are positive news for both the former Soviet countries, there is no guarantee that the talks will lead to membership in the EU, especially with Hungary taking over the presidency on July 1.

Amid growing Russian aggression, Ukraine is hopeful that it becomes a member as soon as possible. However, the accession talks may go on for years.

