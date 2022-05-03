Elon Musk Tweets Tiger Meme To Sum Up 2022 So Far, Here's What It Means

Elon Musk tweeted an old meme of a graphic tiger, to sum up how the year 2022 has been for him, so long. For the past several weeks, Musk has given ample indications about his bid to acquire the social media platform. The space witnessed a rather unexpected turn of events which made investors and shareholders of Twitter edgy about Musk’s hostile bid to acquire the social media platform.

Tweeting the meme, Musk said, “As I was saying…”

As I was saying … pic.twitter.com/tsGz6fCWuW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

Musk, the world's richest man and the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, calls himself a free speech absolutist who believes in allowing any content that doesn't run afoul of the law.

On April 25, The Tesla CEO bought Twitter after the board of directors accepted Musk's offer of $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, for total control of the company.

While Musk hasn't offered specifics about how he would run the platform, his musings are prompting celebrations from some of those muzzled by Twitter, even as they alarm internet safety experts who predict a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation about topics like vaccines and elections.

Multiple reports also claim that Musk has already lined up a new Chief Executive for Twitter who will replace Agrawal once the $44 billion sale deal is completed later this year. Earlier, Musk had reportedly told Twitter’s chairman Bret Taylor that he doesn’t have much trust in the management of Twitter.

