Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Elon Musk Tweets Tiger Meme To Sum Up 2022 So Far, Here's What It Means

Musk, the world's richest man and the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, calls himself a free speech absolutist who believes in allowing any content that doesn't run afoul of the law.

Elon Musk Tweets Tiger Meme To Sum Up 2022 So Far, Here's What It Means
Elon Musk and his recent tweet. (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 10:17 am

Elon Musk tweeted an old meme of a graphic tiger, to sum up how the year 2022 has been for him, so long. For the past several weeks, Musk has given ample indications about his bid to acquire the social media platform. The space witnessed a rather unexpected turn of events which made investors and shareholders of Twitter edgy about Musk’s hostile bid to acquire the social media platform. 

Tweeting the meme, Musk said, “As I was saying…”

Musk, the world's richest man and the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, calls himself a free speech absolutist who believes in allowing any content that doesn't run afoul of the law.

On April 25, The Tesla CEO bought Twitter after the board of directors accepted Musk's offer of $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, for total control of the company. 

Related stories

Back With The Banned: Do Twitter's Exiles Return Under Elon Musk?

Elon Musk Sells $4 Billion In Tesla Shares, Presumably For Twitter Deal

Twitter Reporting Earnings On Heels Of Elon Musk Buyout Deal

While Musk hasn't offered specifics about how he would run the platform, his musings are prompting celebrations from some of those muzzled by Twitter, even as they alarm internet safety experts who predict a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation about topics like vaccines and elections.

Multiple reports also claim that Musk has already lined up a new Chief Executive for Twitter who will replace Agrawal once the $44 billion sale deal is completed later this year. Earlier, Musk had reportedly told Twitter’s chairman Bret Taylor that he doesn’t have much trust in the management of Twitter. 
 

Tags

International Elon Musk Tesla Elon Musk Elon Musk Tweet Elon Musk Meme Memes Twitter Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

META 1 Coin: Taking DeFi To The Masses

META 1 Coin: Taking DeFi To The Masses

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court