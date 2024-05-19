International

Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti

Leading the presidential race is President Luis Abinader, who is seeking reelection as one of the most popular leaders in the Americas.

AP
Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti Photo: AP
info_icon

Voters in the Dominican Republic will take to the polls Sunday in general elections likely to reinforce the government's crackdown on its shared border with Haiti and the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the violence-stricken nation.

Leading the presidential race is President Luis Abinader, who is seeking reelection as one of the most popular leaders in the Americas. If he tops 50 per cent of the vote he will win another term without proceeding to a second round of voting.

Trailing behind him are President Leonel Fernandez and mayor Abel Martinez. Dominicans will also vote in legislative elections.

Abinader's anti-corruption agenda and push to grow the Dominican Republic's economy has resonated with many of the 8 million voters in the Caribbean nation.

Much of his popularity, however, has been fuelled by the government's harsh crackdown on Haitians and the border the Dominican Republic shares with its crisis-stricken neighbour.

“This migratory problem worries me, because we're seeing a massive migration from our neighbour and it feels like it's out of control,” said Perla Concepcion, a 29-year-old secretary, adding that migration was her main concern as she takes to the polls.

The Dominican Republic has long taken a hardline stance with Haitian migrants, but such policies have ramped up since Haiti entered a free fall following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

As gangs have terrorised Haitians, the Dominican government has built a Trump-like border wall along its 250-mile (400-kilometre) border. He has also repeatedly urged the United Nations to send an international force to Haiti, saying such action “cannot wait any longer.”

The government has also rejected calls to build refugee camps for those fleeing the violence and carried out mass deportations of 175,000 Haitians just last year, according to government figures.

While the policy is popular among voters, it has provoked sharp criticisms from human rights organisations which call the policy racist and a violation of international law.

"These collective expulsions are a clear violation of the Dominican Republic's international obligations and put the lives and rights of these people at risk. Forced returns to Haiti must end,” Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, wrote in an April report.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  2. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
  3. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters | Key Points
  4. Pune: 2 Persons Killed As Luxury Car Hits Motorcycle
  5. Indo-Pak Trade Ties Suspended Since 2019 Due To 'Heavy Duties': Pakistan Foreign Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Mumbai With Aaradhya After Making Stunning Appearances At Cannes 2024
  2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has THIS To Say About His Much Awaited Biopic On Sahir Ludhianvi
  3. Underprivileged Kids Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hometown Budhana Celebrate His 50th Birthday
  4. Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Felt 'Helpless' At The Start Of His Career, Says There Is 'No Gain Without Pain'
  5. Krishna Shroff: Jackie Shroff And Tiger Shroff Were Nervous At First But Then Got Excited About Her Being On 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  2. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  3. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
  4. Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates
  5. 'Situation Under Control': Kyrgyzstan Shares Update On Mob Violence, Calls Out 'Deliberate False Information
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup