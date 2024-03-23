International

Crocus City Hall: Venue Stormed By Gunmen Has Hosted Former US President Trump’s Beauty Pagent

At least 60 people were killed and 145 others were injured after terrorists opened fire and threw explosives at a Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
AP
A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall near Moscow | Photo: AP
info_icon

Russia’s Crocus City Hall near Moscow which was stormed by gunmen last night has hosted several renowned personalities since it's inauguration in 2009.

The attack whose responsibility has been claimed by terror group—Islamic State is said to be one of the deadliest in Russia’s recent history. The attack has left 60 people dead and over 145 injured.

Ambulances parked near the burning Crocus City Hall near Moscow | - AP
Moscow Attack: 60 Killed, Over 145 Injured As Gunmen Storm Concert Hall; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

BY Outlook International Desk

As assailants on Friday night burst into a large Crocus City Hall that can accommodate over 6200 people, they sprayed the crowd with gunfire and also set the fire to the venue leaving it devastated.

Advertisement

The Crocus City Hall since its inauguration has been on the top of the list of famous people for holding their events. It is probably the venue has hosted not only

Russia’s top faces but has also attracted global leaders to it.

The Crocus City Hall has hosted former US President Donald Trump when he brought his Miss Universe beauty pageant to Russia in 2013.

According to the BBC report, Trump at the time said he had invited Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to the event, but the Russian leader did not show up.

The venue was built by Azerbaijani property developer Aras Agalarov and his son, Emin Agalarov, who is also said to be a singer.

Advertisement

Interestingly, soon after the 2013 pageant, Trump made a cameo appearance in one of Emin's music videos.

In 2016, the singer Emin arranged a now-infamous meeting between Trump's campaign team and a Russian lawyer who had offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton in the lead up to the US presidential election, BBC reported.

Besides, British comedian Eddie Izzard, who took a solo show in English there in 2013 also performed at Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads