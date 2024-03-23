Crocus City Hall: Venue Stormed By Gunmen Has Hosted Former US President Trump’s Beauty Pagent

Russia’s Crocus City Hall near Moscow which was stormed by gunmen last night has hosted several renowned personalities since it's inauguration in 2009.
The attack whose responsibility has been claimed by terror group—Islamic State is said to be one of the deadliest in Russia’s recent history. The attack has left 60 people dead and over 145 injured.
As assailants on Friday night burst into a large Crocus City Hall that can accommodate over 6200 people, they sprayed the crowd with gunfire and also set the fire to the venue leaving it devastated.
The Crocus City Hall since its inauguration has been on the top of the list of famous people for holding their events. It is probably the venue has hosted not only
Russia’s top faces but has also attracted global leaders to it.
The Crocus City Hall has hosted former US President Donald Trump when he brought his Miss Universe beauty pageant to Russia in 2013.
According to the BBC report, Trump at the time said he had invited Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to the event, but the Russian leader did not show up.
The venue was built by Azerbaijani property developer Aras Agalarov and his son, Emin Agalarov, who is also said to be a singer.
Interestingly, soon after the 2013 pageant, Trump made a cameo appearance in one of Emin's music videos.
In 2016, the singer Emin arranged a now-infamous meeting between Trump's campaign team and a Russian lawyer who had offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton in the lead up to the US presidential election, BBC reported.
Besides, British comedian Eddie Izzard, who took a solo show in English there in 2013 also performed at Crocus City Hall near Moscow.