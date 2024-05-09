International

Combat Trainer Jet Of Bangladesh Air Force Crashes In River; Two Pilots Rescued

The aircraft crashed around 11 am (local time) into the Karnaphuli River and landed near the Boat Club in Patenga, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Port Zone Deputy Commissioner Shakila Sultana.

File Photo
A YAK 130 training fighter of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed at Patenga in Chattogram due to mechanical failure | File Photo
A combat trainer jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed in a river in the port city of Chattogram on Thursday and the two pilots who parachuted were rescued, the state media reported.

“A YAK 130 training fighter of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed at Patenga in Chattogram due to mechanical failure. Two pilots of the plane were rescued,” said a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The injured pilots, who deplaned by parachutes, were taken to the Combined Military Hospital, the official BSS News quoted Sultana as saying.

Divers, firefighters, and sailors of different ships stationed at the river port were working to find the wreckage of the crashed plane, the official said.

