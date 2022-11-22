Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Firefighters put out the fire at around 11 pm on Monday. Police have detained some suspects for investigation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 9:32 am

Thirty-six people have been killed and two remain missing after a fire broke out at a plant of a trading firm in central China, local authorities said on Tuesday.

It took firefighters more than four hours to douse the fire that broke out on Monday at the plant of the commerce and trade company in Wenfeng district of Anyang city in Henan province, according to the city's publicity department.

Firefighters put out the fire at around 11 pm on Monday, it said.

Two people who sustained minor injuries have been sent to a hospital and are in stable condition, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police have detained some suspects for investigation.

In August 2015, over 170 people were killed and 700 injured when blasts ripped through a warehouse in Tianjin Port, where large amounts of toxic chemicals were stored, including around 700 tonnes of sodium cyanide.

China suffers frequent deadly fires and industrial accidents, often blamed on negligence. 

Related stories

North Korea Test-Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile With Range To Strike Entire US

In Photos: 151 Killed In South Korea Halloween Festivities

Tags

International China Fire At China Commerce And Trade Company Fire Firefighters Henan Province
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0