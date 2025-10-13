Canadian Police Bust $400K Mail Theft Ring: Eight Indian-Origin Men Arrested in Peel Region

Eight Indian-origin men (21-29) from Mississauga/Brampton arrested in 'Project Undeliverable'; face 344 counts of theft, fraud, and possession of stolen property after September raids.
Over 465 stolen items recovered (cheques, credit cards, IDs, gift cards) worth CAD 400,000+; targeted residential mailboxes, causing community-wide disruption and financial losses.
Some foreign nationals eyed for removal via CBSA; joint Peel-Halton-Canada Post op launched April 2025 highlights organized racket amid rising diaspora-targeted crimes.
Crackdown on postal fraud plaguing Ontario's suburbs, Peel Regional Police, in collaboration with Halton Regional Police and Canada Post, arrested eight young men of Indian origin on Friday, seizing over CAD 400,000 worth of stolen mail including credit cards, cheques, government IDs, and gift cards. The operation, dubbed "Project Undeliverable," was launched in April 2025 following a surge in reports of missing mail from residential mailboxes in Mississauga and Brampton, areas with large South Asian diasporas. The arrests, executed via search warrants on September 8 and 9 at multiple residences, have exposed an alleged coordinated network causing widespread financial havoc and prompting discussions on deporting foreign nationals among the accused.
The suspects, all aged 21 to 29 and hailing from Punjabi collectively face a staggering 344 charges, encompassing theft over CAD 5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and fraud-related offenses under Canada's Criminal Code. Authorities recovered 465 pieces of pilfered mail during the raids—255 cheques, 182 credit cards, 35 government-issued IDs, and 20 gift cards—valued at more than CAD 400,000, with potential losses to victims far exceeding that due to identity theft risks.
Peel Police described the group as operating in tandem to systematically target neighborhood mailboxes, often under cover of night, leading to "widespread theft and disruption to community members." The investigation revealed sophisticated handling of stolen items, with some cheques allegedly cashed and credit cards used fraudulently before disposal. "This wasn't opportunistic theft; it was an organized racket exploiting vulnerabilities in mail delivery to fuel identity fraud and financial gain," a police spokesperson stated in a release, highlighting how such crimes erode trust in essential services and burden victims with hours of administrative recovery.