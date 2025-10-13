Canadian Police Bust $400K Mail Theft Ring: Eight Indian-Origin Men Arrested in Peel Region

Peel Police described the group as operating in tandem to systematically target neighborhood mailboxes, often under cover of night, leading to "widespread theft and disruption to community members." The investigation revealed sophisticated handling of stolen items, with some cheques allegedly cashed and credit cards used fraudulently before disposal. "This wasn't opportunistic theft; it was an organized racket exploiting vulnerabilities in mail delivery to fuel identity fraud and financial gain," a police spokesperson stated in a release, highlighting how such crimes erode trust in essential services and burden victims with hours of administrative recovery.