British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children

British police say they have charged a 17-year-old with murder over a stabbing attack that killed three children in Southport, northwest England.
The Merseyside Police force says the teenager, who has not been named because of his age, also faces 10 counts of attempted murder over people injured in the attack.
He is due to appear in court later Thursday.
About two dozen children were attending a Taylor Swift-themed summer vacation workshop on Monday when an attacker with a knife burst in.
Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, died from their injuries. Ten other people were injured, among whom five girls and two adults are in critical condition.