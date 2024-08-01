International

British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children

The Merseyside Police force says the teenager, who has not been named because of his age, also faces 10 counts of attempted murder over people injured in the attack.

southport mass stabbing
British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children | | Photo: AP
info_icon

British police say they have charged a 17-year-old with murder over a stabbing attack that killed three children in Southport, northwest England.

The Merseyside Police force says the teenager, who has not been named because of his age, also faces 10 counts of attempted murder over people injured in the attack.

He is due to appear in court later Thursday.

About two dozen children were attending a Taylor Swift-themed summer vacation workshop on Monday when an attacker with a knife burst in.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, died from their injuries. Ten other people were injured, among whom five girls and two adults are in critical condition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  2. Landslides A Regular Affair In The Fragile Himalayas Of Himachal, Uttarakhand
  3. Wayanad Landslide: Tales Of Loss And Survival From Ground Zero
  4. Himachal Rains: 40 Missing After Cloudburst In Mandi; Teams Deployed For Search And Rescue Ops
  5. Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City
Entertainment News
  1. Jonathan Majors Has THIS To Say On Getting Replaced By Robert Downey Jr. As The Villain In Marvel
  2. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
  3. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  4. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  5. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children
  2. Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fouad Shukur In Israeli Strike In Beirut
  3. ‘Elon Musk, Whoever Messes With Me…’: What's Behind Venezuelan President's Fight Challenge
  4. Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  5. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams