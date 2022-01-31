Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Boris Johnson Says Sorry After 'Party Gate' Report Released

Boris Johnson - PTI

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 9:34 pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Monday for lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street -- but insisted that he and his government can be trusted. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that he would make changes to the way the government is run in the wake of the “partygate” scandal.

He said: “I get it and I will fix it.” He spoke after senior civil servant Sue Gray found that gatherings by the prime minister and his staff represent a “serious failure” to observe the standards expected of government.

Gray published findings on four gatherings in 2020 and 2021, and police are investigating a further dozen events. Johnson has rebuffed calls to resign from opposition politicians and some of his own Conservative lawmakers.

With inputs from PTI

