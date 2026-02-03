Australia Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran’s IRGC-Linked Entities And Individuals

Australia has imposed fresh sanctions on entities and individuals linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including asset freezes and travel bans.
The move aims to disrupt IRGC-linked networks accused of undermining regional stability, supporting terrorism and violating international norms.
Canberra said it will continue working with international partners and keep its sanctions regime under review, warning that further action could follow if required.
Australia on Tuesday announced a new round of targeted sanctions against entities and individuals linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intensifying pressure on Tehran over security and human rights concerns.
In a statement, the Australian government said the latest measures are aimed at disrupting networks associated with the IRGC that are believed to be involved in activities undermining regional stability and international security. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans on designated individuals, as well as restrictions on entities accused of supporting or facilitating the IRGC’s operations.
Canberra said the move underscores Australia’s commitment to countering terrorism, preventing the proliferation of weapons and holding those responsible for destabilising actions to account. The government added that it continues to work closely with international partners to address shared security challenges posed by Iran-linked groups.
The IRGC, a powerful branch of Iran’s military establishment, has been subject to sanctions by several Western countries for its role in regional conflicts, missile development and alleged involvement in human rights abuses.
Australia said it would keep its sanctions regime under review and would not hesitate to take further action if required, reiterating its call on Iran to comply with international law and norms.