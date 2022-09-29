Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

At Least 6 People Were Wounded In Shooting At A School In Oakland

On Wednesday, in a school in Oakland at least six people were wounded, officials said.

At Least 6 People Were Wounded In Shooting At A School In Oakland
At Least 6 People Were Wounded In Shooting At A School In Oakland PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 8:33 am

At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials said. 

The scene of the shooting was “no longer active,” according to Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly. Paramedics had transported six patients to hospitals, all with gunshot wounds, according to Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt. 

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that all of the wounded were adults and the shooting happened at Sojourner Truth Independent Study, an alternative K-12 school that is located on the same block as three other schools.

Officials didn't say if any of the victims might be students age 18 or older. 

Three of the wounded were in critical condition at Highland Hospital in Oakland, the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley and their conditions were not known, officials said. 

John Sasaki, a spokesperson for Oakland Unified School District, said in a statement that district officials “do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting.” He said the Sojourner Truth Independent Study headquarters has no students.

Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the schools and students leaving the campus. 

City Council Member Treva Reid said investigators told her the shooting may be tied to rising “group and gang violence.”

Related stories

National Games 2022: Olympic Medallist Vijay Kumar Hopes To Emulate 2015 Show On Shooting Return

13 Dead, 21 Wounded In School Shooting In Russia

Fire destroys iconic clubhouse at Oakland Hills golf club

Oakland Police Capt. Casey Johnson confirmed in a brief news conference that six people were shot, and didn't answer any questions. 

City Council Member Loren Taylor, who was outside the school, declined to confirm any details about the incident, telling KTVU-TV, “Guns were on our school campuses where our babies were supposed to be protected.” 

Tags

International Oakland Hills Schools Shooting People Wounded People Have Been Killed And Wounded Gunshot COUNCIL Local Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'