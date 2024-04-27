The US And China Talk Past Each Other On Most Issues, But At Least They're Still Talking

“We have an interest in this, because if our future leaders – whether it's in government, whether it's in business, civil society, climate, tech, and other fields – if they're going to be able to collaborate, if they want to be able to solve big problems, if they're going to be able to work through our differences, they'll need to know and understand each other's language, culture, history,” he said. But he added a caveat the Chinese were likely to see as a barb.