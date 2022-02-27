Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

3 Hurt After Floor Collapses During House Party In Colorado

Firefighters said a portion of the first floor fell into the basement because of a party involving more than 100 people.

3 Hurt After Floor Collapses During House Party In Colorado
photo for representational purposes only PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 8:25 pm

Three people were taken to a hospital after a floor collapsed during a house party in a Denver area suburb, authorities said. South Metro Fire Rescue said crews responded Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. to the home southeast of Aurora, KUSA-TV reported.


Firefighters said a portion of the first floor fell into the basement because of a party involving more than 100 people. Three people were injured, including one seriously, authorities said. No one was trapped.


Firefighters did not identify the homeowners or those taken to the hospital. South Metro Fire Rescue said the collapse caused a natural gas leak, but it has since been shut off. The agency's Technical Rescue Team is working to stabilize the home. 

Related stories

HMT Machine Tools Ajmer Develops Local Machine For Railway Axle Grinding

SII Seeks Permission For Phase-3 Study Of Covid Vaccine Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults

Emotions Run High At Delhi Airport As Parents Welcome Children From Ukraine; Others Await Rescue

With PTI inputs.

Tags

International Colorado The United States Floor Collapses House Party House Party In Colorado People Hurt House Collapse Collapse Colorado USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes