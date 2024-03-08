10 Years On, Parents Of Chinese Passengers On MH370 Are Still Asking: What Happened To My Child?

Ten years on, the families of Chinese passengers who disappeared on board a lost Malaysia Airlines flight still are searching for answers.

On Friday, a few dozen relatives of the passengers met officials at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing as part of their long journey for answers. They also visited the Malaysian Embassy to present their demands. Even after such a long time, the wound remains raw for many of the families.

Friday is the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of flight MH370. The Boeing 777 left Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing with 239 people on board on March 8, 2014, but took a sharp turn south and fell off the radar. It never made it to Beijing.

The plane's disappearance drew attention from around the world and has generated countless conspiracy theories. Only debris from the aircraft has been found. The majority of the plane's passengers, 154, were Chinese.

Among the families were elderly parents who lost adult children. “Where did the plane go? Where is the person?” said Li Shuce, who lost his son on the flight. “If he's alive I want to see him; if he's dead, I want to see his body.”

Li was surrounded by police, who were managing the crowd in front of the building where the families met government officials. They corralled journalists behind a barrier made of ropes and a whiteboard.