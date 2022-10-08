Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Grand Carnival To Showcase Top Kolkata Durga Pujas

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 10:24 am

Idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata will be showcased at a grand carnival in the heart of the city on Saturday afternoon.

The community puja committees will take part in a colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship which was on display during the five-day festival before an audience led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, representatives of UNESCO, diplomats of different countries and others.

UNESCO has accorded Intangible Heritage status to the city's Kolkata Durga puja.  

The carnival which will start at 4.30 pm will be bigger and better this year, officials said.

The carnival in Kolkata is being organised annually since 2016, except for the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Such carnivals were organised in every district of the state this year to mark the UNESCO honour. 

However, no such programme was held in Jalpaiguri as the district mourned the deaths of eight people who were swept away by a flash flood in the Mal river during immersion of idols on Bijaya Dashami.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Nabin Pally, Kashi Bose Lane, Thakurpukur SB Park, Chetla Agrani and Bhowanipore 75 Pally are some of the puja committees that will take part in the carnival. 

