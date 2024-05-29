'Won't Work': Naveen Patnaik As BJP Cites His 'Trembling Hands' Video To Attack Aide Pandian

On a video cited by BJP of BJD leader VK Pandian to reiterate its allegation that the former IAS officer was "controlling" Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the CM reacted saying "it won't work".
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday cited a video of BJD leader VK Pandian putting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's trembling left hand behind the lectern during a campaign speech.
The BJP has been trying to push a narrative in the ongoing elections that the bureaucrat-turned-politician of Tamil origin is "manipulating" an "ailing" Patnaik (77), a charge repeatedly rebutted by the two leaders.
As BJP leaders fired fresh salvo on the BJD to push their line of attack, its supremo Patnaik hit back.
"I believe the BJP which is known to make non-issues into issues are (sic) discussing my hands. This will certainly not work," Naveen Patnaik said in a video message.
In the video, he is seen lifting his left hand and looking at it while recording his message, in an apparent dig at the BJP leaders who had posted visuals of his trembling hand.
Earlier, BJP leaders shared the clip of the speech in which Pandian, who was holding the microphone for the chief minister, is seen pushing the latter's hand behind the lectern, apparently to hide it from the public eye.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, "This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu.
"I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha! BJP is determined is give back the reins of Odisha to the people of the State."
BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Naveen Patnaik ji has had a memorable tenure as Chief Minister. But now he is indisposed.
"It is however unfortunate how he is being pushed to keep up a facade. Odisha realises it. A graceful farewell to the veteran politician and BJD, in these elections, would be a befitting tribute."