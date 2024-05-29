Elections

'Won't Work': Naveen Patnaik As BJP Cites His 'Trembling Hands' Video To Attack Aide Pandian

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday cited a video of BJD leader VK Pandian putting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's trembling left hand behind the lectern during a campaign speech.

X/@himantabiswa
As BJP leaders fired fresh salvo on the BJD to push their line of attack, its supremo Patnaik hit back. Photo: X/@himantabiswa
info_icon

On a video cited by BJP of BJD leader VK Pandian to reiterate its allegation that the former IAS officer was "controlling" Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the CM reacted saying "it won't work".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday cited a video of BJD leader VK Pandian putting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's trembling left hand behind the lectern during a campaign speech.

The BJP has been trying to push a narrative in the ongoing elections that the bureaucrat-turned-politician of Tamil origin is "manipulating" an "ailing" Patnaik (77), a charge repeatedly rebutted by the two leaders.

As BJP leaders fired fresh salvo on the BJD to push their line of attack, its supremo Patnaik hit back.

"I believe the BJP which is known to make non-issues into issues are (sic) discussing my hands. This will certainly not work," Naveen Patnaik said in a video message.

In the video, he is seen lifting his left hand and looking at it while recording his message, in an apparent dig at the BJP leaders who had posted visuals of his trembling hand.

Earlier, BJP leaders shared the clip of the speech in which Pandian, who was holding the microphone for the chief minister, is seen pushing the latter's hand behind the lectern, apparently to hide it from the public eye.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, "This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu.

"I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha! BJP is determined is give back the reins of Odisha to the people of the State."

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Naveen Patnaik ji has had a memorable tenure as Chief Minister. But now he is indisposed.

"It is however unfortunate how he is being pushed to keep up a facade. Odisha realises it. A graceful farewell to the veteran politician and BJD, in these elections, would be a befitting tribute."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress