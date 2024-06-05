Why The Congress Did Well In 2024 Parliamentary Elections In Punjab

Looking back at the overall 2024 Lok Sabha elections verdict in India, Punjab’s ‘exceptionalism’ was very much on evidence. Punjab was the only state in north India where the BJP could not open its account in spite of more than 45 per cent Hindu population. The other exceptionalism was also visible if one considers the campaign issues raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his four rallies in Punjab. The narrative of Sikh issues, popularised by the BJP to its electoral advantage did not receive much attention in Punjab. The strong opposition by peasants’ organisations against the BJP sealed the fate of the party.