Vinod Nikole Registers A Win For The CPI-M In Maharashtra

His pre-election rallies stressed on basic issues like healthcare, roads, electricity, etc. “I know many here will vote for me as a candidate of the CPI(M). Many others who may not necessarily agree with the party’s ideology will also vote for me, for who I am as an individual. In these past five years, I have remained available for all. In these parts, the struggle continues to be for basic amenities like electricity, water, ration, healthcare, schools,” Nikole had said. Prominent CPI(M) politburo leader Brinda Karat and Ashok Dhawale, who is also the president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), campaigned for Nikole.