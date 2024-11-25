Elections

Vinod Nikole Registers A Win For The CPI-M In Maharashtra

Vinod Nikole, one of the poorest candidates in the election, was the sole winner for the CPI-M in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. He is the incumbent legislator from the Dahanu seat.

maharashtra election winner
CPI(M)'s Vinod Nakole in a victory rally on November 23 Photo: Vinod Nakole
Located 120 km from Mumbai, the Dahanu (ST) seat saw the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) win its sole seat in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Vinod Nikole won the seat defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vinod Suresh Medha by a margin of 5,133 votes, and a total of 1,04,702 votes. The 49-year-old Nikole made his electoral debut in 2019 in Dahanu, winning the Assembly seat. According to his poll affidavit, Nikole is one of the poorest candidates who contested the elections. 

His pre-election rallies stressed on basic issues like healthcare, roads, electricity, etc. “I know many here will vote for me as a candidate of the CPI(M). Many others who may not necessarily agree with the party’s ideology will also vote for me, for who I am as an individual. In these past five years, I have remained available for all. In these parts, the struggle continues to be for basic amenities like electricity, water, ration, healthcare, schools,” Nikole had said. Prominent CPI(M) politburo leader Brinda Karat and Ashok Dhawale, who is also the president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), campaigned for Nikole. 

Farmer Suicide - Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections

BY Photo Webdesk

The Dahanu region is located near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Adivasi and tribals dominate the population of Dahanu. Historically, the CPI-M has held the constituency for a total of four terms since 1978. The party won the seat in 1978, 2009, 2019, and 2024 and the other parties that held the seat were the Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party. Prior to 2009, the Dahanu constituency was known as Jawhar (ST), but following delimitation, it was restructured as Dahanu (ST). 

After Nikole’s victory, the CPI-M took out a grand victory procession, led by Nikole along with other MVA and party leaders, which took place in Dahanu on Saturday. The official X handle of CPI M celebrated the victory and dedicated the same to the people of Dahanu. 

Mahayuti Set To Retain Power As MVA Trails | Full List Of Winners - | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise

BY Outlook Web Desk

“The #CPIM-#MVA candidate Comrade Vinod Nikole's victory in the #Dahanu (ST) assembly seat in Palghar district was celebrated in Talasari town today.

Thousands of people marched in the Talasari victory rally which traversed the town for three hours. Adivasi women and men danced to the tune of the distinctive 'tarpa' musical instrument. Shopkeepers, vegetable sellers, rickshaw drivers, and the common people garlanded 'Comrade' Vinod. People carried hundreds of red flags and raised slogans. Along with Comrade Vinod, Polit Bureau Member  @DrAshokDhawale, Central Committee Member Comrade Mariam Dhawale, and others led the rally,” the X handle of CPI-M tweeted. 

CPI-M is a part of the opposition Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) alliance which in total could only win 51 seats. The party contested a total of 12 seats in the 2024 elections. From these seats, the CPI(M) saw a close fight In the Kalwan constituency in Nashik district where its candidate Jiva Pandu Gavit lost to Nitinbhau Arjun Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by 8432 votes. 

