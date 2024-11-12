Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections

Same but different - Seshraj Tayde, an 81-year old farmer lost his youngest son Giridhar in 2022. Giridhar ended his life due to suicide in the same room where his parents now sleep.
Gone too soon - 26-year old Ashish Mangde ended his life in the second wave of Covid-19 in 2021. Ashish was under heavy debt, his elder brother Rahul said, and now her mother at times sits in silence.
All in the memories - Krushnarao Langde died in April 2022 due to health issues. He was stressed for a long time due to getting less compensation for his land for a railway project near Amravati. Now residing in Salora village, his widow holds his picture and their memories.
Debt trap - Madhukar Patil’s family awaits compensation from the government which they said will take seven years. The compensation is a mere Rs 70,000 against a debt of Rs 5 lakhs. Madhulkar Patil died due to suicide in November 2022.
More than enough - Shivaji Namdeo Nikam shows his rotten onion produce. In August and September of this year, Tisgaon received more than normal rainfall, damaging his onion farm.
Waiting for? - As the cows are ready for the plowing season, Madhukar Patil’s widow wonders who will lead the cows and plow now.
To new season - Vinayak Shinde, a second-generation farmer from Tisgaon near Nashik readies his farm for Rabi season’s onion farming.
A huge success - Women from Shilapur near Nashik got a cut-out of CM Eknath Shinde to celebrate Bhau Beej. The women said that the Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana of the Shinde-led Mahayuti government has been a huge success.