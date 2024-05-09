Elections

Union Minister Athawale Moves EC Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Change In Constitution' Claim

Gandhi should be prohibited from making this claim, Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and BJP ally, told reporters on Wednesday.

Ramdas Athawale files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi
info_icon

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has said he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, objecting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's frequent claim that the BJP would change the country's Constitution.

"Rahul Gandhi has frequently claimed that the BJP plans to change the Constitution if it comes to power again. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refuted these charges several times," he said.

"I have filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Gandhi's frequent claims. He should be prohibited from saying it, and there should be some action against him," the Republican Party of India (A) chief said.

