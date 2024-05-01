Elections

Sunita Kejriwal To Hold Roadshows For AAP Candidates In Gujarat

The AAP has fielded candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, in an alliance with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc constituent Congress.

Outlook Photo/Tribhuvan Tiwari
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to roadshow in Gujarat | Outlook Photo/Tribhuvan Tiwari
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in Gujarat on May 2, said the party on Wednesday.

"Sunita Kejriwal will participate in road shows of the party candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats on Thursday," the AAP said in a statement.

In absence of her husband lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case, Sunita Kejriwal has taken reins of the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign.

Recently, she held road shows in East Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha seats where AAP has fielded its candidates.

She is also scheduled to campaign for AAP in Punjab and Haryana, the party said.

