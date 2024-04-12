Elections

Samajwadi Party Announces Candidates For Kaushambi, Kushinagar Lok Sabha Seats

Pushpendra is the son of SP national general secretary Inderjit Saroj.

Advertisement

SP announces candidates for 2 LS Seats
info_icon

The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced the names of its candidates for Kaushambi and Kushinagar Lok Sabha seats.

As per the information shared on the official handle of the SP on social media site 'X', Pushpendra Saroj has been made the party's candidate from Kaushambi and Ajay Pratap Singh aka Pintu Sainthwar from Kushinagar.

Pushpendra is the son of SP national general secretary Inderjit Saroj. Inderjit Saroj represents the Manjhanpur assembly seat in the Kaushambi district.

Pintu Sainthwar had contested election as an SP candidate from the Deoria assembly seat in 2022. His father, late Janmejay Singh, was a BJP MLA from the same seat.

Advertisement

Pushpendra is pitted against Vinod Sonkar, the sitting BJP MP in Kaushambi, a reserved seat. Sonkar is seeking re-election for the third term.

Similarly in Kushinagar, Pintu Sainthwar will fight against sitting MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, who has again been given a ticket from the BJP.

While Kaushambi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, polling in Kushinagar will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World LIVE: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch