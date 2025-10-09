RJD MLA Bharat Bind Resigns from Bihar Assembly, Set to Join BJP

RJD MLA from Bhabhua constituency, Bharat Bind, on Tuesday resigned from the state assembly ahead of the Bihar state elections in November this year. Following his resignation, the Bihar Assembly secretariat issued a notification stating “Assembly seat Bhabhua (in Kaimur district) has fallen vacant.”
Bind started sitting with treasury bench members after the JD(U) returned to the NDA. Following this, the RJD had demanded his disqualification from the assembly. A petition seeking his disqualification is pending before Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.
Elections to the Bihar assembly will be held on November 6 and 11. Votes will be counted on November 14.
With PTI inputs