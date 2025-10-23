Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Tejashwi’s Job Promise as ‘Impractical,’ Revives Corruption Charges Against Yadav Family

The BJP leader attacked the Yadav family, saying, "Tejashwi, you talk about corruption. Which tale do you believe in? Your mother's tale, your father's story, or your own?" In a purported quid pro quo scam, he noted, Tejashwi and his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, are on trial for awarding tenders for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in exchange for land transfers to the Yadav family at a desirable Patna location during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.