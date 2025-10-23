Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Tejashwi’s Job Promise as ‘Impractical,’ Revives Corruption Charges Against Yadav Family

BJP MP says RJD’s pledge to give one government job per household would cost ₹12 lakh crore — four times Bihar’s budget.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad |
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prasad accused Tejashwi Yadav of misleading voters with “unrealistic” promises and reviving “land-for-job” style politics.

  • Claimed the RJD’s record was marked by “fear, loot and corruption,” contrasting it with NDA’s “good governance” under Modi and Nitish.

  • Cited pending corruption cases against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi, calling the RJD leader’s integrity “deeply compromised.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's election pledges were deemed "impractical" by BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday, who also charged him and his family with corruption.

The former Union minister claimed that the RJD was preparing "to take away people’s land under the garb of providing government jobs," seemingly alluding to the notorious "land-for-job" scam that occurred during the party's previous administration.

"Yadav has promised to provide a government job to at least one person in 2.6 crore households, which will require an estimated expenditure of Rs 12 lakh crore. Bihar’s total budget is around Rs 3 lakh crore. From where will he provide these jobs?” Prasad asked while talking to reporters here.

Reacting to Yadav’s promise to regularise contractual workers, including community mobilisers such as Jeevika Didis, Prasad said, "The Jeevika Didi scheme is a brainchild of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Around 1.21 crore women have benefited from the scheme. Now Yadav is trying to take credit for it." He accused the RJD of making "false promises to mislead voters" and claimed that the people of Bihar would not trust a party "whose track record is tainted by corruption and misgovernance".

Related Content
Related Content
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo; Representative image
Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

BY Outlook News Desk

Responding to Yadav’s charge that the NDA lacked vision, Prasad said, "The development works done by the NDA are visible to everyone. Our organisation is strong and rooted. Nitish Kumar is capable of good governance. People trust the double-engine government led by Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar." The BJP leader alleged that the RJD rule was marked by "fear, loot and corruption", which earned it the tag of ‘jungle raj’.

"Yadav claims he did a lot of work when he was in government. He should answer who was the chief minister when he served as deputy CM. He only makes hollow announcements, while the NDA is an alliance of action," Prasad remarked.

The BJP leader attacked the Yadav family, saying, "Tejashwi, you talk about corruption. Which tale do you believe in?  Your mother's tale, your father's story, or your own?"  In a purported quid pro quo scam, he noted, Tejashwi and his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, are on trial for awarding tenders for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in exchange for land transfers to the Yadav family at a desirable Patna location during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.

"About 3.5 acres of land along Bailey Road in Patna was transferred to Lalu’s family through Delight Marketing Company. Tejashwi Yadav is an accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and he is questioning others on corruption," Prasad alleged.

Prasad further said, "Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam, culminating in a sentence spanning 32 years and 5 months."

The BJP leader attacked the Yadav family, saying, "Tejashwi, you talk about corruption. Which tale do you believe in?  Your mother's tale, your father's story, or your own?"  In a purported quid pro quo scam, he noted, Tejashwi and his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, are on trial for awarding tenders for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in exchange for land transfers to the Yadav family at a desirable Patna location during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  2. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  3. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

  5. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play; INDW 329/2 (48)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  4. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  5. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  4. Russia Strikes Ukraine, Killing Two Amid Hesitant Peace Talks

  5. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. DIFF 2025: Homebound To Songs Of Forgotten Trees – Here's The Full Lineup Of Dharamshala International Film Festival

  2. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  3. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  6. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  7. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play; INDW 329/2 (48)

  8. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster