Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Tejashwi’s Job Promise as ‘Impractical,’ Revives Corruption Charges Against Yadav Family

Prasad accused Tejashwi Yadav of misleading voters with “unrealistic” promises and reviving “land-for-job” style politics.
Claimed the RJD’s record was marked by “fear, loot and corruption,” contrasting it with NDA’s “good governance” under Modi and Nitish.
Cited pending corruption cases against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi, calling the RJD leader’s integrity “deeply compromised.”
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's election pledges were deemed "impractical" by BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday, who also charged him and his family with corruption.
The former Union minister claimed that the RJD was preparing "to take away people’s land under the garb of providing government jobs," seemingly alluding to the notorious "land-for-job" scam that occurred during the party's previous administration.
"Yadav has promised to provide a government job to at least one person in 2.6 crore households, which will require an estimated expenditure of Rs 12 lakh crore. Bihar’s total budget is around Rs 3 lakh crore. From where will he provide these jobs?” Prasad asked while talking to reporters here.
Reacting to Yadav’s promise to regularise contractual workers, including community mobilisers such as Jeevika Didis, Prasad said, "The Jeevika Didi scheme is a brainchild of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Around 1.21 crore women have benefited from the scheme. Now Yadav is trying to take credit for it." He accused the RJD of making "false promises to mislead voters" and claimed that the people of Bihar would not trust a party "whose track record is tainted by corruption and misgovernance".
Responding to Yadav’s charge that the NDA lacked vision, Prasad said, "The development works done by the NDA are visible to everyone. Our organisation is strong and rooted. Nitish Kumar is capable of good governance. People trust the double-engine government led by Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar." The BJP leader alleged that the RJD rule was marked by "fear, loot and corruption", which earned it the tag of ‘jungle raj’.
"Yadav claims he did a lot of work when he was in government. He should answer who was the chief minister when he served as deputy CM. He only makes hollow announcements, while the NDA is an alliance of action," Prasad remarked.
The BJP leader attacked the Yadav family, saying, "Tejashwi, you talk about corruption. Which tale do you believe in? Your mother's tale, your father's story, or your own?" In a purported quid pro quo scam, he noted, Tejashwi and his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, are on trial for awarding tenders for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in exchange for land transfers to the Yadav family at a desirable Patna location during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.
"About 3.5 acres of land along Bailey Road in Patna was transferred to Lalu’s family through Delight Marketing Company. Tejashwi Yadav is an accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and he is questioning others on corruption," Prasad alleged.
Prasad further said, "Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam, culminating in a sentence spanning 32 years and 5 months."
With PTI inputs.