Elections

Rahul To Contest LS Polls From Amethi: UP Congress Leader

PTI
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
PTI
Rahul Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi Photo: PTI
An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019. In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Uttar Pradesh

