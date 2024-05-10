Elections

Punjab: Sandhu, Bittu, Channi File Nominations For LS Polls; Radical Amritpal Also Does

The nomination papers of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, were filed by his representative from Khadoor Sahib seat as an Independent.

Several Punjab politicians, including Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Friday filed their nomination papers for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said a total 82 candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday. Since May 7, when the nomination process began, a total of 143 candidates have filed their papers.

Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Congress's Yamini Gomar on Friday filed their nomination from Hoshiarpur, while SAD's Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP's Sushil Rinku, and BSP's Balwinder Kumar filed their nominations from the Jalandhar constituency.

Former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu filed his nomination papers from Amritsar from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Before filing nomination papers, Sandhu took out a roadshow in Amritsar with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanying him.

Jaishankar later told reporters, "We have full confidence that the people of Amritsar will elect him and will send him to Delhi. He will be a very good MP in Parliament. He is the most popular ambassador of India."

If Punjab's side and Amritsar's interest have to be put forward, you cannot choose a better man than Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Jaishankar asserted.

Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Anil Joshi filed his nomination papers from the Amritsar seat.

Congress party's Sukhjinder Randhawa filed his nomination from the Gurdaspur seat. He was accompanied by MLAs Aruna Chaudhary and Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

BJP's Dinesh Babbu also filed his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur seat.

BJP candidate and three-time MP Ravneet Singh Bittu filed his nomination papers from Ludhiana.

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Congress nominee Jeet Mohinder Sidhu filed their papers from the Bathinda seat.

SAD's NK Sharma filed his nomination papers from the Patiala seat.

From Khadoor Sahib, BJP's Manjit Singh and Gurdial Singh of the Communist Party of India filed their nominations.

From Anandpur Sahib, SAD's Prem Singh Chandumajra and AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang filed their papers.

AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Gurpreet Singh also filed his papers.

Due to gazetted holidays on May 11 and 12, no nomination papers can be filed on these days.

Nomination filing will continue till May 14, while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15. Last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

