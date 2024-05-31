Elections

Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Odisha's Bhadrak Till End Of Polling On June 1

Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC came into force from Thursday night and will continue till 6 pm, when voting in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the eastern state concludes, they said.

PTI
Prohibitory Orders Issued In Bhadrak, Odisha, Until June 1st, the End Of Polling Photo: PTI
info_icon

The district administration of Odisha’s Bhadrak has imposed prohibitory orders in all assembly segment areas till the end of polling on Saturday, following reports of clashes between workers of the BJP and BJD, officials said.

Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC came into force from Thursday night and will continue till 6 pm, when voting in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the eastern state concludes, they said.

The section includes a ban on unlawful assembly of five or more people.

The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha’s Odisha unit president Abhilas Panda, and six of his associates were attacked allegedly by workers of the ruling BJD on Thursday evening in Chandbali assembly segment under Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, police said.

Panda and the six party workers are undergoing treatment in hospital, a police officer said.

Chandbali block BJP president Kamala Sutar said the party has lodged an FIR and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Bainsada police station officer-in-charge Debaraj Jena said three persons have been detained in connection with the attack, but no case has yet been registered against them.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  2. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  3. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
  4. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
  5. Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida
World News
  1. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  2. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  3. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  4. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  5. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs