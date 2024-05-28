PM Modi To Take 'Spiritual Retreat' For 2-days From May 30 Ahead Of LS Poll Results

After participating in the ongoing high octane Lok Sahha Election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a break of two days after the campaign ends. He will take a break from May 30 to June 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results, scheduled to be announced on June 4.
Reportedly Modi will be on a spiritual retreat for two days after the Lok Sabha election campaign ends, following which he is scheduled to visit Kanyakumari.
Modi will meditate at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, reports said.
Modi will meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam from the evening for May 30 to the evening of June 1.
The last and seventh phase of the Parliament election is scheduled for June 1, and the campaign will end on May 30.
As per reports, Modi will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated.
Modi is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014 he visited Shivaji’s Pratapgarh.