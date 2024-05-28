Elections

PM Modi To Take 'Spiritual Retreat' For 2-days From May 30 Ahead Of LS Poll Results

The last and seventh phase of the Parliament election is scheduled for June 1, and the campaign will end on May 30.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After participating in the ongoing high octane Lok Sahha Election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a break of two days after the campaign ends. He will take a break from May 30 to June 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results, scheduled to be announced on June 4.

Reportedly Modi will be on a spiritual retreat for two days after the Lok Sabha election campaign ends, following which he is scheduled to visit Kanyakumari.

The supporters of BJP holding banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Delhi's Dwarka | - Outlook/ Tribhuvan Tiwari
PM Modi Accuses INDIA-bloc Of Being 'Extremely Communal'; Says Will Do X-ray Of Corrupt People's Wealth In 3rd Term

BY Outlook Web Desk

Modi will meditate at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, reports said.

Modi will meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam from the evening for May 30 to the evening of June 1.

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea | - PTI
India Ready To Offer All Possible Support: PM Modi On Landslide Tragedy In Papua New Guinea

BY PTI

As per reports, Modi will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated.

PM Narendra Modi - PTI
PM Narendra Modi Says He Met Film Fraternity Despite Ideological Differences To Harness Cinema's Soft Power

BY IANS

Modi is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014 he visited Shivaji’s Pratapgarh.

